LONDON Feb 29 Aberdeen Asset Management , which has been hit by a slowdown in emerging markets, and sportswear retailer Sports Direct could be relegated from Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index.

Getting into the FTSE 100 can often fuel further demand for a company's shares, since funds that track the FTSE or invest in the index can then add that stock to their portfolio, while the inverse is true if a company falls out of the FTSE 100.

A statement on Monday from the London Stock Exchange said the two companies could be replaced in the FTSE 100 by gambling group Paddy Power Betfair and private hospital operator Mediclinic International.

Sports Direct, founded and majority owned by billionaire businessman Mike Ashley, had been impacted by allegations over the treatment of staff in Britain and a profit warning.

In December, Sports Direct responded to critics of its employment practices with the launch of a review of conditions for its thousands of agency warehouse workers.

The final changes in the FTSE 100 will be announced after the London market closes on March 2 and will take effect from the start of trading on March 21. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)