Wall St Week Ahead-Dollar's sudden weakness could help U.S. profit picture
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
LONDON Aug 31 Housebuilder Berkeley Group has lost its place in the coveted, blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index following a sharp drop in its stock price partly caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
FTSE Russell said on Wednesday that Berkeley would be replaced in the index by Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal , whose shares have surged as economic uncertainty has driven up the price of gold, traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset.
A company's place in the FTSE 100 index is decided on the basis of its share performance and stock market value. Companies with the lowest market capitalisation get replaced by mid-cap companies with higher market capitalisations.
Demotion can lower demand for a company's shares as funds that track the index can drop that stock from their portfolios, while conversely companies that win promotion can attract more interest from investors. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominic Evans)
(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday after U.S. wages remained nearly flat in January, reducing expectations of a fast interest rate-hike cycle in the coming months. Wages rose just three cents last month despite the largest gain in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in four months, a report showed. Investors bet the figures would keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on a trajectory of gradual interest rate increases, sustaining the allure of
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Major world stock indexes rose on Friday, with U.S. equities closing near record highs, as data showed the creation of more U.S. jobs than expected, while President Donald Trump's executive order to review banking regulations boosted financial sector shares.