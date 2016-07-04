LONDON, July 4 London-listed shares of precious
metals miners advanced to new highs on Monday, tracking gains in
gold and silver prices, with Randgold Resources climbing
to a record high and Fresnillo at its best level since
late 2012.
Prices of gold, generally seen as a safe-haven asset
in difficult times, have surged 27 percent this year. The metal
recorded a nine percent jump last month following a landmark
vote by Britons to leave the European Union.
Randgold shares have spiked 120 percent so far this year,
while Fresnillo has jumped 166 percent.
Shares in Acacia Mining were also up 3.4 percent
after setting their highest level since late 2012, while
Centamin was up about 3 percent after hitting a
five-year high earlier in the session. Their shares are up 165
percent and 126 percent respectively so far this year.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)