* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
* Old Mutual surges on media report of break-up
* Miners fall for first time in six sessions
* InterContinental Hotels Group falls on downgrade
By Kit Rees
LONDON, March 7 UK shares edged lower on Monday
as miners fell for the first time in six sessions, weighed down
by falling commodities prices which offset a jump in Old Mutual
shares.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged 0.6 percent lower
to 6,165.41 points by 0937 GMT, in line with the wider European
market.
South Africa-facing life insurance company Old Mutual was
the standout performer, surging 7.7 percent to hit a three-month
high, on track for its best day since December 2011.
A media report on Saturday said that the company was
planning a 9 billion pound ($12.8 billion) break-up into
standalone units which could trigger a takeover battle for its
various operations.
"Being (an) African-based organisation ... this emerging
markets sell-off and currency routs over the last six months put
some real pressure on them, and unfortunately they're being
pushed into a situation where they have to act and actually look
at some disposals to shore themselves up," Jonathan Roy,
advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments,
said.
"The market's really responding to the decisive action from
the board," he added.
Old Mutual said on Monday that it was considering all
options available to it under the strategic review announced in
November, but had not yet made any decision on the review
process.
The UK mining sector broke its six-session
streak of straight gains, dropping 2.3 percent with investors
citing profit-taking following the rally.
Glencore, BHP Billiton and Anglo American
fell between 2.1 percent and 3.5 percent, tracking the
price of copper which slipped from four-month highs hit on
Friday as traders took profits on concerns that prices had
overshot fundamental demand.
InterContinental Hotels Group fell 2.5 percent after
a downgrade to 'sell' by investment bank Citigroup, which was
cautious on the European hotels sector as a whole.
"Expectations of European economic recovery, sector M&A and
reasonable (mid-cycle) valuations have kept us positive on the
hotel sector ... but with increasing signs of a slowing global
economy a clearer trend is emerging," analysts at Citigroup said
in a note, adding that they were capitalising on recent strength
at IHG.
Satellite communications company Inmarsat also fell
1.8 percent on a price target cut from Citigroup, which cited
higher investment and lower growth as offsetting the beneficial
impact of forex.
In positive territory, however, wealth manager St. James's
Place and Standard Life rose 5.2 percent and 1.7
percent respectively after British finance minister George
Osborne dropped plans for a pensions overhaul on Saturday.
(Reporting by Kit Rees)