* FTSE 100 down 1 pct
* Old Mutual surges on media report of break-up
* Miners fall for first time in six sessions
* InterContinental Hotels Group falls on downgrade
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Kit Rees
LONDON, March 7 UK shares edged lower on Monday
as miners fell for the first time in six sessions, weighed down
by falling commodities prices which offset a jump in Old Mutual
shares.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1 percent to
6,136.59 points by 1210 GMT, roughly in line with the wider
European market.
South Africa-facing life insurance company Old Mutual was
the standout performer, surging 7.3 percent to hit a three-month
high, on track for its best day since December 2011.
A media report on Saturday said the company was planning a 9
billion pound ($12.8 billion) break-up into stand-alone units
which could trigger a takeover battle for its various
operations.
"Being (an) African-based organisation ... this emerging
markets sell-off and the currency routs over the last six months
put some real pressure on them, and unfortunately they're being
pushed into a situation where they have to act and actually look
at some disposals to shore themselves up," said Jonathan Roy,
advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments.
"The market's really responding to the decisive action from
the board," he added.
Old Mutual said on Monday it was considering all options
available to it under the strategic review announced in
November, but had not yet made any decision on the review
process.
The UK mining sector broke its six-session
streak of straight gains, dropping 1.5 percent with investors
citing profit-taking following the rally.
Glencore fell 3.1 percent, tracking the price of
copper, which slipped from four-month highs hit on Friday as
traders took profits on concerns that prices had overshot
fundamental demand.
InterContinental Hotels Group fell 1.9 percent after
a downgrade to 'sell' by investment bank Citigroup, which was
cautious on the European hotels sector as a whole.
"Expectations of European economic recovery, sector M&A and
reasonable (mid-cycle) valuations have kept us positive on the
hotel sector ... but with increasing signs of a slowing global
economy a clearer trend is emerging," analysts at Citigroup said
in a note, adding that they were capitalising on recent strength
at IHG.
Satellite communications company Inmarsat also fell
1.9 percent on a price target cut from Citigroup, which cited
higher investment and lower growth as offsetting the beneficial
impact of forex.
Randgold was also under pressure after a broker cut,
down 3.8 percent after Morgan Stanley cut the stock to equal
weight from overweight.
In positive territory, however, wealth manager St. James's
Place and Standard Life rose 2.3 percent and 1.2
percent respectively after British finance minister George
Osborne dropped plans for a pensions overhaul on Saturday.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout)