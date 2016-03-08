* Miners fall after new batch of weak Chinese data
* Bid speculation lifts Burberry
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 8 Britain's top equity index fell
on Tuesday as weak data from China, the world's second-biggest
economy and the biggest global consumer of metals, knocked down
the shares of major mining groups.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.1 percent at
6,117.91 points in early session trading.
The FTSE is down by around 2 percent since the start of 2016
and 14 percent below a record high reached in April 2015, as
concerns over a slowdown in China have weighed on world stock
markets.
Data on Tuesday showed that China's February trade
performance was far worse than economists had expected.
Chinese exports tumbled the most in over six years, days
after top leaders sought to reassure investors that the outlook
for the world's second-largest economy remains solid.
"Global markets have been rattled by the sharp decline in
China's exports which reinforced the lingering concerns over the
slowing pace of growth in the world's second largest economy,"
said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.
Mining stocks suffered, given China's role as a major
consumer of metals.
Anglo American fell 6.8 percent, while BHP Billiton
retreated by 5.4 percent.
However, Burberry rose 3.7 percent after the
Financial Times reported that the luxury goods group had sought
help to fight off a bid.
(Editing by Dominic Evans)