By Kit Rees and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 8 Britain's top stock market index
fell on Tuesday as shares in payments processing company
Worldpay Group plunged and big mining companies came
under pressure in response to weak data from China, the world's
biggest consumer of metals.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at
6,155.64 points by 1232 GMT, in line with the broader European
market.
Worldpay Group, down 9.9 percent, was the biggest faller in
the index and on course for its biggest daily loss since listing
in October 2015 after results disappointed investors.
Despite reporting an 8 percent gain in full year underlying
core earning, investors were concerned by the company's decision
not to pay a dividend.
"The company recommended not paying a dividend for 2015 ...
leaving investors with little appetite to invest today," Ipek
Ozkardeskaya, market analyst at London Capital Group, said in a
note.
The FTSE is down by around 2 percent since the start of 2016
and around 14 percent below a record high reached in April 2015,
as expectations of a slowdown in China have weighed on world
stock markets.
Data on Tuesday showed that China's February trade
performance was worse than economists had expected.
Chinese exports tumbled the most in over six years, days
after world leaders sought to reassure investors that the
outlook for China's economy is solid.
"Global markets have been rattled by the sharp decline in
China's exports which reinforced the lingering concerns over the
slowing pace of growth in the world's second largest economy,"
FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga said.
Mining stocks were particularly weak, given China's role as
a major consumer of metals.
BHP Billiton, Antofagasta, Anglo American
and Glencore dropped between 4.5 percent and
8.2 percent.
But Burberry surged 6.3 percent after the Financial
Times reported that the luxury goods group had sought help to
fight off a possible takeover bid.
The company is attempting to identify a mystery investor who
has built up a stake of nearly 5 percent in the group.
"Burberry could amount to a prize acquisition for what we
would regard as its 'ideal' buyer: one with the longest possible
horizon with respect to (Burberry's) largest non-domestic
markets," Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index, said.
UK supermarket group Tesco was also among the top
risers, up 2.3 percent and hitting its highest level in almost 5
months after industry data showed that the rate of its sales
decline shrank.
Editing by Dominic Evans and Jane Merriman