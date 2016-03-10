(Corrects to 'points' from 'percent' in paragraph 12)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 10 Britain's top share index was
roughly steady on Thursday ahead of an eagerly anticipated
European Central Bank meeting, with Aviva boosted by
well-received results.
Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent to 6,150.26 by
0832 GMT, slightly underperforming euro zone indexes.
The ECB is set to unveil its second stimulus cocktail in
three months later in the session, spurred by fears that low
energy costs are feeding into wages and prices, potentially
perpetuating ultra-low inflation.
"The FTSE may have less ... at stake in today's ECB meeting,
but it nevertheless will rise and fall on the sentiment wafting
over from the euro zone, especially with its empty economic
calendar this Thursday," Connor Campbell, financial analyst at
Spreadex, said in a note.
Insurer Aviva was the top FTSE 100 riser, up 4.4
percent after it posted an above-forecast 20 percent rise in
2015 operating profit.
It also said that integration plans with Friends Life, which
it bought last year, were proceeding ahead of schedule.
"The Friends Life acquisition continues to look like an
astute move and the company has pulled off a crowd-pleasing 15
percent dividend hike to boot," said Tony Cross, market analyst
at Trustnet Direct.
Among fallers, Ashtead fell again to take losses
this week to nearly 10 percent as brokers continued to knock the
construction equipment rental firm.
After being hit by broker downgrades in the previous
session, on Thursday it was Deutsche Bank who was the latest to
provide bearish comments on the stock, initiating coverage with
a "sell" rating.
"We expect competition in U.S. equipment rental to
intensify, as small to mid-sized players gain increased access
to cheap bank lending," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.
"As such, we anticipate Ashtead's returns on capital to
reduce over the coming years due to increased competition in the
industry."
Other stocks, such as CRH, Direct Line and
Barclays, came under pressure after trading without
entitlement to their latest dividend payouts. "Ex-divs" trimmed
5.8 points off of the FTSE 100 in all.
Among mid-caps, estate agent Savills and oil
services stock Amec Foster Wheeler both rose around 6
percent after beating earnings expectations.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)