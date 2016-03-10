* FTSE 100 index rises 0.7 percent

* Extends gains after ECB cuts rates

* Aviva rises after results

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, March 10 Britain's top share index rose in afternoon trading on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) cut interest rates and expanded its asset-buying programme.

The ECB cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory, charging banks more for parking their cash, and increased monthly asset buys to 80 billion euros from 60 billion euros, exceeding expectations for an increase to 70 billion.

"The ECB has come out of the gates drumming big beats and firing on all cylinders," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AVA Trade. "The message is as loud as it can be - we are going to combat this inflation problem with head on."

The UK banking index rose 1.8 percent, helping the blue-chip FTSE 100 index to gain 0.7 percent to 6,188.23 points by 1257 GMT.

Insurer Aviva was the top FTSE 100 riser, up 5.1 percent after it posted an above-forecast 20 percent rise in 2015 operating profit and said that integration plans with Friends Life, which it bought last year, were proceeding ahead of schedule.

"The Friends Life acquisition continues to look like an astute move and the company has pulled off a crowd-pleasing 15 percent dividend hike to boot," said Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct.

Among fallers, Ashtead dropped more than 4 percent to take losses this week to nearly 10 percent as brokers continued to knock the construction equipment rental firm.

After being hit by broker downgrades in the previous session, it was Deutsche Bank who was the latest to provide bearish comments on the stock on Thursday, initiating coverage with a "sell" rating.

"We expect competition in U.S. equipment rental to intensify, as small to mid-sized players gain increased access to cheap bank lending," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine Evans and Susan Thomas)