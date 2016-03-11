* FTSE 100 up 1.4 pct
* Banks rally on ECB QE measures
* Aviva extends gains
* Resources stocks up, tracking commodities prices
* Old Mutual falls on break up
By Kit Rees
LONDON, March 11 UK shares were lifted higher on
Friday by extended gains in insurer Aviva and a rally in
banking stocks as investors digested the bold stimulus package
proposed by the European Central Bank on Thursday.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1.4 percent to
6,123.59 points by 0920 GMT, recovering from a two-week low hit
in the previous session.
ECB chief Mario Draghi's easing package was overshadowed on
Thursday by a signal to end rates, driving the euro to unwanted
gains against the dollar and sending markets into negative
territory.
Investors, however, were cheered by the ECB's proposition to
offer ultra cheap four-year TLTRO loans to banks.
"While markets had a tantrum after Draghi's comment...we
still see yesterday's announcement as net positive with
potential for more QE and the TLTRO refinancing proposition
offsetting negative rates to some extent and having genuine
potential to to boost Eurozone growth and inflation," analysts
at Accendo Markets said in a note.
British banks were among the top sectoral risers, up 2
percent with Barclays, Standard Charterd,
Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds all rising
between 2.6 and 3.8 percent.
"We turned positive on financials last week and they should
get some relief from profitability concerns linked to negative
interest rates, after Mr. Draghi indicated further rate cuts
were less likely," analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note,
adding that the new series of TLTROs should give the sector
added support to outperform.
The top riser on the FTSE 100 index was insurer Aviva
, which extended gains made in the previous session after
posting well-received results, jumping 4.4 percent after UBS
raised its target price on the stock.
"Aviva is clearly on a far better footing than it has been
for many years, in our view. But we are relatively cautious
around buying into a dividend growth story when sustainable
capital generation appears low relative to peers and growth
initiatives are yet to be clearly articulated," James Shuck,
analyst at UBS, said in a note.
Commodities-related stocks also supported the index after
the price of oil jumped on the back of fresh investment and a
weaker dollar, which makes fuel cheaper for importers using
other currencies.
Shares in Royal Dutch Shell and BP were up
2.3 and 1.9 percent respectively.
Likewise mining stocks were also among the gainers, with
Glencore, Anglo American, Rio Tinto and
BHP Billiton rising between 2.1 and 3.1 percent as
metals prices were lifted by the ECB's surprise stimulus
package.
Among the fallers, Old Mutual's decision to split
itself into four units and to move to a more conservative
dividend policy was not well-received by investors, with the
shares down 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Amgus MacSwan)