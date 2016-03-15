* Mining stocks such as Anglo American and others slump

* Dividend cancellation also hits Antofagasta

* RBS rises on Goldman Sachs upgrade

* Bank of Japan offers bleaker view on economy (Updates prices)

By Kit Rees and Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, March 15 A drop in the shares of major mining companies and a gloomy economic outlook from the Bank of Japan pulled Britain's top equity index lower on Tuesday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at 6,144.11 points by 1451 GMT, slightly outperforming the broader European market.

Investors also said an opinion poll giving the "Out" campaign a 2 percentage point lead ahead of Britain's June 23 referendum on European Union membership was hurting sentiment.

The FTSE is down by around 1.4 percent since the start of 2016 and around 14 percent below its April 2015 record high. World stock markets have fallen in that period due to concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Asian stocks fell as the Bank of Japan offered a bleaker view on the economy as it kept its monetary policy steady.

The BOJ also dropped references to taking rates further into negative territory, six weeks after taking an initial, radical shift into negative rates territory.

"Fears still linger over central banks running out of ammunition to jump-start global growth while China's woes periodically sour risk appetite," said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Concerns about a slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy and a major commodities consumer, have hit metals and oil prices.

Miners such as Anglo American and BHP Billiton slumped on Tuesday as copper prices weakened, while shares in Antofagasta dived over 11 percent after being hit by the cancellation of Antofagasta's final dividend.

Among mid-caps, oil producer Tullow Oil slumped 7.6 percent after declaring a force majeure on two cargoes of oil from Ghana after an issue on the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility that exports the oil.

British insurer Legal & General was also among the top fallers on the FTSE 100, dropping 5.5 percent on a weaker solvency ratio despite reporting broadly strong results.

Royal Bank of Scotland managed to outperform, however, advancing 1.4 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded RBS to "buy" from "neutral.