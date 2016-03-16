* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct
* Osborne to deliver budget at 1230 GMT
* Oil, miners help FTSE higher
* LSE Group confirms merger plan with Deutsche Boerse
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 16 Britain's top share index edged
up on Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in commodity shares, with
trade expected to be quiet ahead of the annual UK budget
statement at 1230 GMT.
Finance minister George Osborne has signalled he will not
pursue his plans to close costly tax loopholes in the pension
system for now, though he may end a five-year freeze on fuel
duty. Shares in insurance firms fell this week on speculation
that taxes on their premiums might rise again.
Banks, property and tobacco stocks are other sectors that
have been affected by budgets in previous years, and might come
into focus once more.
But coming shortly before a referendum in June over
Britain's EU membership, some strategists said that the budget
was likely to be less dramatic than in previous years.
"With this Budget coming in the run-up to the referendum on
UK membership of the European Union, we would be surprised to
see major policy initiatives announced," strategists at UBS said
in a note.
Britain's FTSE 100 was up 15.06 points, or 0.3
percent, to 6,155.03 by 0906 GMT, helped by gains in
commodity-related stocks.
Oil prices edged up on Wednesday on an upcoming meeting in
Qatar to discuss an output freeze and on expectations of U.S.
production declines, while copper steadied as China's government
pledged more economic support.
FTSE 350 oil and gas stocks rose 1.7 percent,
while miners rose 1.5 percent.
London Stock Exchange was roughly steady after it
said it had reached a merger agreement with Deutsche Boerse
which could bring potential cost savings of 450
million euros ($500 million) a year for the combined company.
Among fallers, Hikma fell 6.2 percent, its biggest
one-day drop since September, after the pharmaceutical firm
reported full-year results.
Investors cited a weak revenue outlook as triggering the
drop and traders said it could have a negative impact on the
rest of the sector.
Fellow drugmaker Shire also fell 3.6 percent, while
AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline were both down
around 1 percent.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Keith Weir)