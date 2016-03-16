* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct
* Osborne announces oil tax changes
* Higher stamp duty rate boosts housebuilders
* Tate & Lyle, Britvic hit by sugar tax
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 16 Britain's top share index rose
on Wednesday as oil and gas stocks and housebuilders rallied on
the back of proposals in UK finance minister George Osborne's
annual budget statement.
Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.5 percent at 6,168.57
points by 1407 GMT, outperforming the broader European market.
As part of his statement, Osborne cut Britain's growth
forecast for 2016 and 2017.
"There (are) some big question marks in regards to targets
as far as the economy is concerned and being able to turn a
surplus," said Alastair McCaig, market analyst at IG.
Investors, however, were cheered by a reduction of the rate
of 'supplementary charge' on oil and gas produced to 10 percent
from 20 percent, effectively abolishing petrolem revenue tax.
Britain's oil & gas sector extended its gains,
rising 2.7 percent while shares in Royal Dutch Shell
and BP rallied 2.5 percent and 2.7 percent respectively.
Md-cap Tullow Oil jumped 5.2 percent.
The sector was also buoyed by a rise in oil prices following
an announcement that producers will meet next month in Qatar to
discuss a proposal to freeze output and on growing signs of a
decline in U.S. crude production.
Housebuilders also rose, with traders citing government
plans to encourage building of new homes on brownfield land, as
well as relief that there were no additional taxes or levies
announced for the sector, which is seeing stamp duty on some
properties rise in April already.
Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey and
Persimmon all gained between 2.5 to 3.2 percent
Likewise plans to increase the limit on ISA savings accounts
gave a boost to personal finance stocks St. James's Place
, Hargreaves Lansdown and Brewin Dolphin
.
However, mid-cap company Tate & Lyle, which
produces sweeteners, slipped 1.4 percent and soft drinks
companies Britvic and A.G.BARR fell 2.4 percent
and 4.8 percent respectively after Osborne said Britain would
introduce a new sugar levy on soft drinks.
Nichols, maker of the soft drink Vimto, slumped
nearly 10 percent.
Among the fallers, miner Antofagasta dropped 5.2
percent, extending its losses from the previous session after a
smattering of target price downgrades after it cancelled its
final dividend on Tuesday.
London Stock Exchange was down 0.6 percent after it
said it had reached a merger agreement with Deutsche Boerse
which could bring potential cost savings of 450
million euros ($500 million) a year for the combined company.
A downgrade by investment bank Citi on tour operators TUI
and mid-cap Thomas Cook hit both stocks which
dropped 6 and 4.5 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Keith Weir)