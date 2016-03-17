* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct
* Fed holds rates steady
* Weaker dollar boosts commodities
* BOE holds rates steady
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 17 UK shares edged lower on
Thursday but outperformed their European counterparts, as miners
were boosted by a weaker dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
dovish decision to hold interest rates steady.
The Fed also indicated on Wednesday that moderate U.S.
economic growth and "strong job gains" would allow it to tighten
policy this year, noting however that the U.S. continues to face
risks from an uncertain global economy.
The dollar fell against sterling and the euro after the
statement, crimping appetite for British and euro zone shares as
exporters were hit and equities became more expensive to dollar
investors.
However, the fall in the dollar pushed shares in British
commodities stocks higher as dollar-priced crude oil and metals
became cheaper for holders of other currencies.
The FTSE 100 index fell 0.3 percent to 6,157.42
points by 1243 GMT, outperforming steeper falls in euro zone
shares.
"A more dovish Fed could be a problem for the shares of
Eurozone countries since it unwinds some of the export advantage
that came about because of accommodative ECB policies," Jasper
Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note.
"UK stocks are outperforming those in Europe thanks to a
gain in resource shares which have benefited from a rally in
dollar-denominated commodities following the Fed meeting."
Miners were the top sectoral gainers on the blue-chip index,
with the FTSE 350 Mining index jumping 6.3 percent
as the price of copper rallied to a four-month high.
Anglo American was the top riser, leaping more than
8 percent after South African authorities approved Sibanye
Gold's acquisition of mines belonging to its platinum
division Anglo American Platinum.
Fellow miners Glencore, Antofagasta, BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto all rallied between 4.2
percent and 8.3 percent.
The oil and gas sector also rose, tracking the
price of oil, which extended its strong gains after the world's
biggest suppliers firmed up plans to meet to discuss an output
freeze.
Shares in British American Tobacco and Hammerson
fell and were among the stocks which went ex-dividend.
Ex-dividend shares took around 8 points off the FTSE 100.
The index was unmoved by the Bank of England's decision to
keep rates steady, with policymakers adding that sterling had
been dealt a big hit by uncertainty in the run-up to the
referendum on EU membership.
