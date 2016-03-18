* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* Miners and energy stocks pause after strong month
* Banks outperform euro zone peers
* Berkeley falls after update
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 18 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Friday, consolidating a good week which has seen
shares close in on their 2016 highs, although commodity stocks
paused after a strong run.
The FTSE 100 index moved up 10.37 points, or 0.2
percent, to 6,211.49 points by 0851 GMT, taking gains for the
week to 1.2 percent.
The index neared the 6,220 level touched in the previous
session, which was the highest level for the index since the
first trading session of 2016.
Much of the recent strength in the index has been down to
appetite for mining and oil stocks, which rose on Thursday as a
weaker dollar made dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for
holders of other currencies.
The oil and gas sector hit its highest level
since November, but pulled back on Friday as oil turned lower.
Miners were pegged back by a dip in copper and gold prices,
as well as a downgrade by Credit Suisse.
"The sector is up 60 percent from January lows, so has done
fantastically well. Commodity prices are a shade weaker after
enjoying a good day, that's what's leading it," said Chris
Beauchamp, market analyst at IG.
"But the China demand story continues to pick up, and if the
dollar weakness continues, then they should recover, and that
will help the FTSE 100 hit new highs."
Banks and other financial stocks were in demand. The British
market notably outperforming euro zone banks, with Italian banks
volatile again as uncertainty over mergers in the sector
continued.
IG's Beauchamp said that British listed banks were more
insulated from negative interest rates in the euro zone, which
have hit bank profitability. An official said the European
Central Bank can cut interest rates again if the euro zone's
economy fails to pick up.
Traders said volumes were low, which was partly due to an
options expiry around 1015 GMT that was a possible trigger for
volatility.
Among individual movers, Berkeley Group fell 1.5
percent after an interim management statement. While it said
that it saw results coming in at the top end of expectations,
reservations were about 4 percent lower than 2014/15.
Some traders said that after a 10 percent rally in a little
over a week leading up to the statement, there were a lack of
catalysts to buy the stock, especially given changes to stamp
duty that are coming into force next month.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Angus MacSwan)