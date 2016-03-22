* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct

* Airlines and hotel stocks fall after blasts in Belgium

* Thomas Cook sees bookings fall, cites geopolitical risks

* Gold miners rise as investors drop risky assets (Adds detail and updates prices)

By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout

LONDON, March 22 Britain's top share index slipped on Tuesday, as travel and leisure stocks fell after a series of explosions in Brussels at its airport and a metro station.

The FTSE 350 Travel and Leisure sector was 1.1 percent lower, with airlines IAG and easyJet down 2.4 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Other travel groups such as TUI and cruise operator Carnival fell 2.3 percent and 0.9 percent respectively, while Intercontinental Hotel Group dropped 2.4 percent.

Among mid-caps, tour group Thomas Cook fell 3.5 percent. It said bookings were lower than last year due to uncertain geopolitical conditions, but prices were holding up and it was sticking with its annual guidance.

"(Events in Brussels are) clearly and understandably going to dent consumer confidence and it's making life very difficult for the travel companies and the airlines, and that was evidenced with Thomas Cook today, they (had) a very cautious trading update," Wyn Ellis, director of travel and leisure equity research at Numis Securities, said.

"The problem now is that we're having a whole series of these events, and until they stop, the fear is that they're going to continue."

Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at 6,158.14 points at 1344 GMT, having touched its lowest level since March 11 in early trade.

Outsourcing group Capita was the top faller, slipping 3 percent on a downgrade from Stifel to "sell" from "hold", which cited concerns over organic growth potential and its M&A strategy.

It was joined by banking group Barclays, down 2.9 percent after investment bank Goldman Sachs cut its price target on the stock, citing weaker investment banking revenue trends and the planned disposal of Barclays Africa.

Among mid-caps, Sports Direct slumped 8.5 percent after its founder Mike Ashley warned on profits for 2016.

Gold rose after investors sought so-called "safe haven" assets, boosting precious metals miners Randgold and Fresnillo, which were up 2.6 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Additional reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Alison Williams)