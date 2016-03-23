(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct
* Kingfisher gains on profit rise
* Travel stocks recover after Brussels attacks
* William Hill slump pulls bookmakers lower
By Kit Rees
LONDON, March 23 UK shares advanced on Wednesday
as Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, beat
profit expectations and investors dipped back into the travel
sector.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent at
6,200.76 points by 0923 GMT, slightly underperforming the
broader European market.
"Given that the long weekend is almost upon us, many will be
unwilling to establish any new positions which could well lead
to some downside in the coming days," London Capital Group head
analyst, Brenda Kelly, said in a note.
Kingfisher, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in
Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other
markets, gained 3.4 percent on the back of a forecast-beating
0.3 percent rise in annual profit.
Sky Plc also rose 2.7 percent after investment bank
Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its rating on the stock to
"outperform" from "neutral".
Investors bought back into travel stocks, which recovered
after a sell-off in the previous session following deadly
attacks in Brussels.
Shares in cruise operator Carnival, International
Hotels Group, tour operator TUI and airlines
easyJet and IAG were all up between 0.3 percent
and 2.5 percent.
Mid-cap Thomas Cook, which was also pulled lower by
news of a fall in bookings in the previous session, regained
ground to trade up 2.6 percent.
"You have the usual bit of aggresive bargain-hunting coming
through in these sectors, (they were) quite heavily sold down
yesterday," IG analyst, Chris Beauchamp, said.
Gold miners Randgold and Fresnillo were
down 2.4 percent to 1.9 percent respectively as investors dumped
so-called "safe-haven" assets.
Mid-cap William Hill slumped 13.4 percent, set for
its biggest daily loss in seven and a half years after issuing a
profit warning for 2016.
Rival betting group Ladbrokes fell 4.5 percent,
while blue-chip Paddy Power Betfair, whose COO Andy
McCue is to leave the company, retreated 1.8 percent.
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or
feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)