* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct
* Kingfisher gains on profit rise
* Travel stocks recover after Brussels attacks
* William Hill slump pulls bookmakers lower
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 23 UK shares advanced on Wednesday
as Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, beat
profit expectations and investors dipped back into the travel
sector.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent at
6,198.50 points by 1327 GMT, slightly underperforming the
broader European market.
Kingfisher, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in
Britain and as Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other
markets, gained 4.1 percent on the back of a forecast-beating
0.3 percent rise in annual profit. It had announced a strategy
overhaul in January.
"There was some initial disdain for Kingfisher's turnaround
plan but today's results confirm the company has gotten a head
start over its rival Homebase," said Jasper Lawler, market
analyst at CMC Markets.
Sky Plc also rose 2 percent after investment bank
Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its rating on the stock to
"outperform" from "neutral".
Investors bought back into travel stocks, which recovered
after a sell-off in the previous session following deadly
attacks in Brussels.
Shares in cruise operator Carnival, International
Hotels Group, tour operator TUI and airlines
easyJet and IAG were all up between 0.7 percent
and 1.9 percent.
Mid-cap Thomas Cook, which was also pulled lower on
Tuesday by news of a fall in bookings in the previous session,
regained ground to trade up 2.9 percent.
"You have the usual bit of aggressive bargain-hunting coming
through in these sectors, (they were) quite heavily sold down
yesterday," IG analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
Miners Randgold and Fresnillo were both
down 3.1 percent investors dumped gold, a safe-haven asset.
Mid-cap William Hill slumped 12.3 percent, set for
its biggest daily loss in 7-1/2 years after issuing a profit
warning for 2016.
Rival betting group Ladbrokes fell 2.3 percent,
while blue-chip Paddy Power Betfair, whose COO Andy
McCue is to leave the company, retreated 1.9 percent.
