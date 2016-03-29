(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct
* RSA Insurance boosts sector on price target upgrade
* Financial stocks rally ahead of BOE capital decision
* Miners fall, track metals prices lower
By Kit Rees
LONDON, March 29 UK shares advanced on Tuesday,
boosted by a rally in the insurance and financial sectors as
investors anticipated the Bank of England's decision on capital
buffers.
Insurance stocks rose after both Deutsche Bank and Barclays
raised their target prices on RSA Insurance, sending its
shares up 2.2 percent.
Aviva and Standard Life also both gained 1.6
percent.
"Those moving higher, Aviva, Standard Life, (are) the usual
suspects where the yield play is concerned so there seems to be
the end of the month bounce coming through in these stocks,"
Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG, said.
British financial stocks were also in focus ahead of the
Bank of England's view on whether banks should start building up
extra capital buffers to guard against looser lending standards
and prepare for this year's stress test of their crisis
resilience.
Shares in Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC, which are some
of the lenders subject to the BoE's 'stress tests', all gained
between 0.7 percent to 1.9 percent.
Budget airline easyJet rallied 2.5 percent, with
investors citing a supportive broker upgrade.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at
6,136.83 points by 0817 GMT, in line with the broader European
market.
"I think the U.S. session yesterday was probably indicative
of what we can expect from Europe for most of the week: gains -
limited, but then again most people don't really want to argue
with this current rising trend," said IG's Beauchamp.
The top fallers, however, were British mining companies,
with Glencore, Antofagasta, Anglo American
, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton all down
between 1.7 percent 2.9 percent, tracking a dip in the price of
copper.
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or
feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Kit Rees)