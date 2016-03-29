* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* Miners, oil shares weigh on index
* Banks fall after latest Bank of England report
* RSA Insurance boosts sector on price target upgrade
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 29 UK shares fell on Tuesday,
giving up early gains after a drop in commodity-related shares
intensified and banks turned lower following the Bank of
England's latest financial stability report.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 10.53 points,
or 0.2 percent at 6,095.95 points by 1127 GMT.
The top fallers were mining companies, with Glencore
, Antofagasta, Anglo American, Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton all down between 2.2
percent 3.8 percent, tracking a dip in the price of copper.
Metal prices fell after the dollar strengthened ahead of a
speech by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen who could signal
interest rate hikes later this year.
Oil and gas stocks also took a hit after Brent crude fell
over 2.5 percent, below $40 a barrel. In all, energy and
basic material shares trimmed 16 points off the FTSE 100.
Bank shares turned lower after opening the session with
gains.
The banking sector fell 0.7 percent after the
central bank said the outlook for financial stability had
worsened since its last quarterly report in November, and it
also moved ahead with plans to require some banks to hold extra
capital as lending growth started to pick up.
Some financials managed gains, however, with insurance
stocks in demand. Both Deutsche Bank and Barclays raised their
target prices on RSA Insurance, sending its shares up
0.9 percent.
Aviva and Standard Life also both gained.
"Those moving higher, Aviva, Standard Life, (are) the usual
suspects where the yield play is concerned so there seems to be
the end of the month bounce coming through in these stocks,"
Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG, said.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Alison Williams)