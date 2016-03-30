(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* FTSE 100 up 1.3 pct
* Miners regain lost ground as dollar falls
* Premier Foods buoyed by new bid proposal
* Retailers under pressure from Jefferies downgrade
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 30 Britain's top share index rose
on Wednesday, boosted by its heavily weighted mining sector
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen urged caution in
raising rates, lifting riskier assets.
Miners were up 5.5 percent, rising off a 1
month low hit in the previous session.
The sector had fallen 15.8 percent since hitting 4-1/2 month
highs earlier in March, pressured by a rising dollar.
However, it bounced following Yellen's comments that the
U.S. central bank should proceed only cautiously as it looks to
raise interest rates. That hit the dollar, boosting the value of
dollar-earning firms that report profits in sterling.
"Global economic growth is spluttering and the idea that
we'll see another rate hike from the Fed in the short term is
being kicked into the long grass," Tony Cross, market analyst at
Trustnet Direct, said in a note.
"This is also driving the dollar lower so commodity stocks
are finding widespread support with the natural resource plays
scattered across the top of the board."
The FTSE 100 index was up 77.93 points, or 1.3 percent, at
6,183.83 by 0756 GMT. The index remains 0.8 percent off its
highest levels since the start of the year, last touched on
March 18.
Outside the blue chips, Premier Foods was up 7.5
percent after U.S. firm McCormick raised its offer for the firm.
The new bid proposal of 65 pence per share was above the
previous, rejected offer of 60 pence per share. Shares in
Premier Foods traded at 61 pence after the new bid was made.
"We see 65p as a good compromise price, allowing Premier's
management to highlight the extra value it has extracted from
McCormick, whilst also offering shareholder's the opportunity of
a cash exit today at a reasonably full ... valuation," analysts
at Shore Capital said in a note.
Among fallers, retail stocks came under pressure. Marks and
Spencer was the top FTSE 100 faller, falling to 400
pence, after Jefferies downgraded the stock to "hold" and cut
its target price on the stock to 410 pence from 660 pence
previously.
The broker cited the risk of growing unemployment and said
it expected consumer confidence to fall, cutting its rating on
other retailers such as Dunelm and Debenhams,
which also fell.
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or
feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison Williams)