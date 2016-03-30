(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index surges 1.7 pct

* Miners regain lost ground as dollar falls

* Premier Foods buoyed by new bid proposal

* Retailers under pressure from Jefferies downgrade

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, March 30 Britain's top share index climbed to a one-week high on Wednesday, boosted by its heavily weighted mining sector after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called for caution on raising interest rates, lifting riskier assets.

The UK mining index surged more than 7 percent, bouncing back from a one-month low hit in the previous session. Before Wednesday's rally, the index had fallen about 16 percent since a 4-1/2 month high in March, pressured by a rising dollar.

Miners rallied following Yellen's comments that the U.S. central bank should proceed only cautiously as it looks to raise rates. That hit the dollar, boosting the value of dollar-earning firms that report profits in sterling.

Anglo American, Glencore, RIO Tinto and BHP Billiton jumped by between 6.3 and 12.5 percent.

"Global economic growth is spluttering and the idea that we'll see another rate hike from the Fed in the short term is being kicked into the long grass," Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct, said in a note.

"This is also driving the dollar lower so commodity stocks are finding widespread support with the natural resource plays scattered across the top of the board."

The FTSE 100 index was up 1.7 percent at 6,205.00 points in late afternoon trading and remained just a shade below its 2016 high of 6,242.32 points, touched in January.

Energy stocks were also in demand, with the UK oil and gas index rising 3.7 percent following a rally in crude oil prices. Shares in Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Tullow Oil rose 3.3 to 4.3 percent.

Outside the blue chips, Premier Foods was up 5.8 percent after U.S. firm McCormick raised its offer for the firm.

The new bid proposal of 65 pence per share was above the previous, rejected offer of 60 pence per share. Shares in Premier Foods traded at around 60 pence after the new bid was made.

"We see 65p as a good compromise price, allowing Premier's management to highlight the extra value it has extracted from McCormick, whilst also offering shareholders the opportunity of a cash exit today at a reasonably full ... valuation," analysts at Shore Capital said in a note.

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Gareth Jones)