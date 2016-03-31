* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct

* AO World soars on results beat

By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout

LONDON, March 31 UK shares retreated on Thursday after a drop in metal and oil prices hit commodity stocks, ending a weak first quarter of 2016 on a downbeat note.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down 25.86 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,177.31 by 1132 GMT. That left the index down 1 percent in 2016 as the first quarter drew to a close.

The index began the year with steep falls, down over 10 percent by mid-February, as concerns over a weak oil price and fragile growth in China gripped markets.

However, an impressive rebound in commodities since then has helped to buoy the FTSE 100, which has managed a gain of 1.2 percent in March.

Following that strong run, a fall in copper prices to a four-week low weighed on mining companies on Thursday, while energy stocks trimmed 4 points off the index after U.S. crude slid on concerns over a market oversupply.

"The recent rebound in metal and oil looks to be running out of steam with the recent rally looking more like a dead cat bounce," said Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners.

Life insurance company Old Mutual, InterContinental Hotels Group and Wolseley fell 1.1 to 2 percent after going ex-dividend, taking around 2.3 points off the FTSE 100 index.

However, a rise in summer bookings for tour operator TUI Group sent its shares up over 6 percent after the company said it was on track to meet its annual target.

Shares in cruise company Carnival also gained 0.6 percent after upgrades following its own well-received results in the previous session.

The UK travel and leisure sector advanced 0.3 percent, touching a two-and-a-half week high earlier in the session.

"(TUI Group) has been hit hard by the deteriorating situation in many key destinations like Turkey, Egypt and North Africa, but a bullish trading outlook this morning - and arguably the fact that the shares had been sold down a little too aggressively - has served to leave the stock trading ... higher," said Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct.

Among mid-caps, online retailer AO World jumped 5.6 percent after it said that gaining market share helped to boost UK revenue and EBITDA ahead of its target.

