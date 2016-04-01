(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSE 100 down 0.9 pct
* Energy shares weigh
* Royal Mail falls the most on the index
* Home retail back Sainsbury bid
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 1 Britain's top share index fell
on Friday, kicking off the second quarter of 2016 with another
drop after mixed data in Asia and another drop in oil prices hit
risk appetite.
Volumes were expected to be low on the last day of a
holiday-shortened week, with some traders looking to the closely
watched U.S. non-farm payrolls jobs report at 1230 GMT to
provide further direction for the market.
British shares followed Asia lower after a deeply
disappointing survey of major manufacturers from the Bank of
Japan which found sentiment at its lowest in nearly three years.
That detracted from better data out of China, and a drop in
oil hit energy shares.
"Weak Japanese manufacturing data is likely taking its toll
on risk appetite along with an oil price struggling around
recent lows," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo
Markets.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 56.41 points, or 0.9 percent, at
6,118.49 at 0838 GMT, slightly outperforming most euro zone
indexes.
The index fell 1.1 percent in the first quarter of March,
and dropped for a second straight session.
Energy shares trimmed over 11 points off the index, with BP
down 2.6 percent.
Traders cited a persistent oversupply of oil as pressuring
prices, saying that hopes that oil producers might co-operate to
restrict the flow of crude were dwindling. A strong dollar and
mixed data were also weighing.
The FTSE 100 rose slightly off its lows after a survey
showed that British manufacturing growth edged up in March from
its weakest level in nearly three years.
Top faller was Royal Mail, down 3.7 percent. One
trader cited an upcoming negotiation with unions over pay as
weighing on the stock.
Sainsbury fell 2 percent after its offer to take
over Home Retail was recommended by the target's
directors.
The supermarket has been the favourite to buy Home Retail
since rival Steinhoff pulled out two weeks ago. While investors
have welcomed Home Retail's decision to sell Homebase
separately, some said the deal still came with risks for
Sainsbury.
"With the albatross of Homebase already sold off, Sainsbury
can focus on cherry picking Home Retail for the best high street
Argos stores to keep or to convert to its successful Sainsbury's
local network," Jonathan Buxton, partner and head of consumer at
Cavendish Corporate Finance, said in a note.
"There will remain, however, a real challenge in
successfully integrating a sprawling non-food retailer
imperilled by competition within its own sector."
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison Williams)