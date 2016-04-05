(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 1.3 percent
* Miners, oil majors track commodities prices
* Tesco shares slip on broker downgrade
By Kit Rees
LONDON, April 5 Britain's top share index
slipped to its lowest level in more than three weeks on Tuesday,
with commodities-related stocks coming under pressure following
a decline in crude oil and the prices of industrial metals.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.3 percent at
6,082.02 points by 1322 GMT, dragged down by a 4.5-percent fall
in the UK mining index and a 2.1-percent weaker oil
and gas sector following weaker commodities prices.
"A three-week low in the price of oil goes some way to
explaining deteriorating market sentiment," Jasper Lawler,
analyst at CMC Markets, said. "Some heavy declines in industrial
metal prices over the past three days is taking its toll on the
UK-listed mining companies."
Oil prices fell after a surprise drop in U.S. gasoline
demand and on doubts whether oil producers can agree an output
freeze to dampen a global supply glut, while copper hit a
one-month low on uncertainty over the economic recovery in
China, the world's top raw materials consumer.
Shares in Glencore, BHP Billiton, Anglo
American and Rio Tinto all fell between 4.0 and
6.7 percent. Among oil majors, Royal Dutch Shell and BP
fell 2.7 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.
"We're now currently within the third week of downside for
oil prices and that follows on from five consecutive weeks of
gains in U.S. crude oil, so I feel like we've seen quite a
substantial rally - we're taking back some of that. We're also
seeing people positioning as precursor to the OPEC meeting,"
Joshua Mahony, market analyst at IG, said.
The world's largest oil producers are due to meet in Doha on
April 17 to negotiate an output freeze.
In other sectors, shares in grocer Tesco were hit
by a downgrade from investment bank Deutsche Bank, which cut its
rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy", sending its shares 1.5
percent lower.
The investment bank cited the supermarket's share price
strength in recent months.
Marcoeconomic data also did not help the market. A closely
watched survey showed Britain's economy appears to have slowed
since the start of this year as worries about the global
economy, government spending cuts and a vote on staying in the
European Union take their toll.
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alison
Williams)