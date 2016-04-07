(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct
* Marks & Spencer rises after beating sales expectations
* Miners benefit from target price upgrades
* AstraZeneca remains in favour, at highest since February
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 7 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Thursday, boosted by rises in pharmaceutical and
mining stocks, while retailers were also in favour after a
well-received update from Marks and Spencer.
The FTSE 100 was up 32.00 points, or 0.5 percent, at
6,193.63 by 0830 GMT, rising for a second straight session
though the index is roughly flat so far in April.
Marks & Spencer rose 1.4 percent in strong volumes
of 70 percent of its 90-day average, after it posted a decline
in sales that was less severe than expected.
Traders took heart from new Chief Executive Steve Rowe's
pledge to turn around its ailing clothing division, as well as
continued strength in its better-performing food division.
"He is an executive that we are minded to back, one with the
commitment, energy and insight to demonstrably take M&S on a
better course, something for which long-standing shareholders'
pine," said Clive Black, head of research at Shore Capital, in a
note, retaining a "buy" rating on the stock.
Supermarket Sainsbury also rose, up 1.6 percent
after being upgraded to "outperform" from "underperform" by
Credit Suisse, saying the food retail sector is a recovery story
and that the grocer's bid for Argos-owner Home Retail
is "financially and strategically inspired."
Miners were among top gainers, benefiting from favourable
broker coverage as well as a steadying copper price.
BHP Billiton and Anglo American each rose 3
percent after JP Morgan lifted its target price on both stocks.
Anglo American also benefited from a target price hike by Credit
Suisse.
AstraZeneca rallied 2.2 percent, taking gains over
the last two sessions to 6.7 percent and lifting shares to their
highest level since February.
Pharmaceuticals saw demand on Wednesday after Pfizer
pulled out of a deal to buy Allergan, stoking rumours of
fresh deal-making in the sector.
Fuelling demand for AstraZeneca on Thursday was an upgrade
by Societe Generale, who lifted their target price and
maintained a "buy" rating late on Wednesday.
Top faller was Pearson, down 5.1 percent as it
traded without entitlement to its latest dividend payout.
Worldpay also fell, down 2.7 percent to 275p after a
top shareholder in the payment processor sold part of its stake
for 269p.
The stock had traded well over double its 90-day average by
0830 GMT.
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or
feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by John Stonestreet)