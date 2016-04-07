* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct
* Marks & Spencer rises after beating sales expectations
* AstraZeneca remains in favour, at highest since February
* Ex-divs weigh
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 7 Britain's top share index
steadied on Thursday, supported by rises in pharmaceutical
stocks and retailers after a well-received update from Marks and
Spencer.
The FTSE 100 was down 3.60 points, or 0.1 percent, at
6,158.03 points by 1116 GMT, outperforming the broader European
market.
Marks & Spencer rose 3.4 percent in strong volumes
of over 100 percent of its 90-day average, after it posted a
decline in sales that was less severe than expected.
Traders took heart from new Chief Executive Steve Rowe's
pledge to turn around its ailing clothing division, as well as
continued strength in its better-performing food division.
"He is an executive that we are minded to back, one with the
commitment, energy and insight to demonstrably take M&S on a
better course, something for which long-standing shareholders'
pine," said Clive Black, head of research at Shore Capital, in a
note, retaining a "buy" rating on the stock.
Supermarket Sainsbury also rose, up 2.2 percent
after being upgraded to "outperform" from "underperform" by
Credit Suisse, saying the food retail sector is a recovery story
and that the grocer's bid for Argos-owner Home Retail
is "financially and strategically inspired."
Gold miner Randgold Resources was the second top
gainer on the index, rallying 2.3 percent after a target price
hike by Credit Suisse. However, JP Morgan's rating cut on
Glencore and Antofagasta sent the shares down
2.3 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.
Healthcare stocks were also in focus, with AstraZeneca
up 1.3 percent, taking gains over the last two sessions
to 5.9 percent and hitting its highest level since February
earlier in the session.
Pharmaceuticals saw demand on Wednesday after Pfizer
pulled out of a deal to buy Allergan, stoking rumours of
fresh deal-making in the sector.
Fuelling demand for AstraZeneca on Thursday was an upgrade
by Societe Generale, which lifted its target price and
maintained a "buy" rating late on Wednesday.
The top faller, however, was Pearson, down 4.6
percent as it traded without entitlement to its latest dividend
payout.
In all, stocks going ex-dividend on the FTSE 100 took around
10 points off the index.
Worldpay also fell, down 2.2 percent to 276.5p after
a top shareholder in the payment processor sold part of its
stake for 269p. The stock had traded well over
double its 90-day average by 0830 GMT.
