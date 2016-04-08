(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* FTSE 100 up 0.8 pct
* Miners, energy, StanChart rally with commodities
* FTSE has outperformed Europe in recent weeks
* Experian falls after double downgrade on Brazil risk
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 8 Britain's top share index rose
on Friday, helped by buoyant commodity stocks towards another
weekly gain, continuing a run which has seen it outperform
European peers.
Mining shares rose 2 percent, with the likes of
Anglo American, Glencore BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto up 2.2-2.6 percent, helped by a firmer
copper price.
Energy shares also contributed 11 points to gains, with BP
and Shell adding the most points to the index
after Brent crude broke back above $40 dollars a barrel.
Another top sectoral gainer was banks, led up by a 2.4
percent rally in Standard Chartered, seen as sensitive
to swings in commodity prices.
"The bank's exposure to commodities has been flagged in the
past and the stock is increasingly looking like a proxy for the
sector, outperforming other financial plays as a result," said
Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct.
The FTSE 100 was up 50.39 points, or 0.8 percent, at
6,187.82 by 0727 GMT, up 0.6 percent for the week.
Its heavy weighting in commodity sectors has helped it to
outperform other European stocks in recent weeks.
The FTSE 100 was set for its third weekly rise in the last
four weeks. In the same time, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
has posted four straight weeks of losses.
Experian was down 1.1 percent, the only stock on
the FTSE 100 that fell by more than 1 percent.
The credit data company was the biggest faller after it
received a double downgrade from HSBC, being cut to "reduce"
from "buy", citing structural risks in Brazil
"Brazil's largest commercial banks ... are working to set up
a Positive credit bureau that will compete with Experian,"
analysts at HSBC said in a note, adding that this could hit
Experian's valuation.
"We believe such a market development poses a multiple
de-rating threat," they said.
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or
feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)