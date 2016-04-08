* FTSE 100 up 0.7 pct
* Miners, energy rally with commodities
* FTSE has outperformed Europe in recent weeks
* Marks and Spencer extends gains
* Experian falls after double downgrade on Brazil risk
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 8 Britain's top share index was on
track for another weekly rise on Friday, helped by buoyant
commodity stocks and continuing a run which has seen it
outperform its European peers.
The FTSE 100 was up 42.54 points or 0.7 percent at
6,179.43 by 1122 GMT, up 0.5 percent for the week.
Energy shares contributed over 11 points to gains, with BP
and Shell adding the most points to the index
after Brent crude broke back above $40 dollars a barrel.
Mining shares also rose 1.1 percent, with the
likes of Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Antofagasta
, Glencore and Anglo American up
between 0.9 to 1.5 percent, although the price of copper
declined slightly.
Despite the moves higher, some analysts weren't convinced
that investors' appetite for risk had increased.
"I think there is definitely an element of short-covering to
some of the upside moves that we're seeing at the moment, and it
isn't necessarily manifesting (in) any real risk-on sentiment,"
Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital Group, said.
Retailer Marks and Spencer also gained, extending
its rally from the previous session when its results beat
expectations.
It gained 2.4 percent after Canaccord Genuity upgraded its
rating on the stock to "buy" from "speculative buy", which put
Marks and Spencer's total gains for the week at 8.8 percent.
The FTSE 100's heavy weighting in commodity sectors has
helped it to outperform other European stocks in recent weeks.
The FTSE 100 was set for its third weekly rise in the last
four weeks. In the same time, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
has posted four straight weeks of losses.
Experian was down 1.6 percent, the biggest faller
after the credit data company was received a double downgrade
from HSBC, being cut to "reduce" from "buy", citing structural
risks in Brazil
"Brazil's largest commercial banks ... are working to set up
a Positive credit bureau that will compete with Experian,"
analysts at HSBC said in a note, adding that this could hit
Experian's valuation.
"We believe such a market development poses a multiple
de-rating threat," they said.
Likewise asset manager Schroders dropped 1 percent
after Exane BNP Paribas cut its rating on the stock to
"neutral", citing the company's weak flow and fund performance
momentum.
