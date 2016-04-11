(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSE 100 flat
* Risk-on sentiment pushes miners, banks higher
* Housebuilders fall on London market worries
* Direct Line weak on downgrade
By Kit Rees
LONDON, April 11 UK shares were flat on Monday,
steadied by gains among mining stocks and banks, although
housebuilders fell on worries about a slowdown in London's
high-end property market.
Shares in mining companies led the gainers, with Anglo
American, Glencore and Rio Tinto all
rising between 1.8 and 3.8 percent.
Analysts said comments from the Bank of Japan's governor
raising the prospect of further easing had fuelled risk-on
sentiment.
"Now it feels like everyone's looking towards the yen as a
barometer for the state of play in terms of whether we're
risk-on (or) risk-off," Joshua Mahony, market analyst at IG,
said.
"This is a new dynamic that people are probably going to
have to get used to."
Banks Standard Chartered and Barclays were
also higher, both up around 1.7 percent, with traders citing a
meeting of Italian banks later in the day as supporting the
sector.
The FTSE 100 index flat in percentage terms at
6,206.37 points by 0837 GMT after initial falls, underperforming
the broader European market.
Housebuilding stocks were among the top fallers on the FTSE
100 index, with Berkeley Group, Barratt Developments
, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon all down
between 1.3 percent and 2 percent.
Investors cited concerns about UK economic growth and a
slowdown in the London prime property market.
Shares in insurer Direct Line Insurance Group came
under pressure, falling 1.6 percent, after investment bank
Barclays downgraded their rating on the stock to "equal weight".
"Direct Line has been one of the best performing insurance
stocks since its 2012 IPO ... However, we believe the stock is
now fairly valued as we lower our estimates for the loss of its
Nationwide and Sainsbury's contracts," analysts at Barclays said
in a note.
A price target downgrade from BNP Paribas also hit the
shares of retailer Next, which slipped 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Kit Rees)