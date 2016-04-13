(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSE 100 up 1.3 pct
* Miners and Asian-exposed banks lead shares higher
* Tesco drops on cautious outlook
* Premier Foods slumps after McCormick walk away from bid
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 13 Britain's top share index rose
on Wednesday, boosted by mining and banks stocks that rose on
strong China export data that helped to subdue concerns over the
growth outlook for the world's second-largest economy.
China's exports in March returned to growth for the first
time in nine months, adding to signs of economic stabilisation
in the world's largest consumer of many commodities, including
metals such as copper.
That lifted metals prices and mining stocks, with the sector
up 4.8 percent. Oil and gas shares also rallied,
with Brent crude remaining over $44 even as it fell from recent
highs.
"Commodities remain very much in focus - we've seen base
metals soaring in the last few hours helped by upbeat Chinese
import data," said Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet
Direct.
BHP Billiton rose 6.2 percent, also helped by plans
to cut jobs at a copper mine in Chile.
Asia-exposed banks Standard Chartered and HSBC
rose 5.6 percent and 4.1 percent respectively.
Britain's FTSE 100 rose 80.39 points, or 1.3 percent, to
6,322.78 by 0807 GMT, with financial firms, miners and energy
stocks combining to add over 60 points to the index's rise.
Among fallers, Tesco fell 3.7 percent after its
full-year results.
Although Britain's biggest retailer reported its first
quarterly sales growth for three years and slightly beat
expectations, it was cautious on its near-term outlook and said
a price war in the sector would put pressure on profits.
"Its outlook disappointed investors as the growing spectre
posed by discounters Aldi and Lidl remains," said Russ Mould,
Investment Director at AJ Bell.
Outside of the blue chips, Premier Foods dropped
nearly 30 percent after U.S. spice maker McCormick walked away
from its takeover proposal for the British food firm.
Despite the slump, Premier Foods remains up by 33 percent
since March 23, when McCormick had an initial bid rejected.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Susan Thomas)