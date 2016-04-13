* FTSE 100 up 1.8 pct
* Mining companies, Asian-exposed banks lead shares higher
* Tesco drops on cautious outlook
* Premier Foods slumps after McCormick walks away from bid
(Updates prices)
By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees
LONDON, April 13 Britain's top share index rose
on Wednesday, led by mining and banks stocks, as strong China
export data helped to subdue concern over growth in the world's
second-largest economy.
China's exports rose in March for the first time in nine
months, a sign of economic stabilisation in the world's largest
consumer of many commodities.
That lifted metals prices and mining stocks, with the sector
up 5.7 percent. Oil and gas shares also rallied, as
Brent crude remained over $44 a barrel.
"Commodities remain very much in focus - we've seen base
metals soaring in the last few hours, helped by upbeat Chinese
import data," said Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet
Direct.
BHP Billiton rose 7.6 percent. Plans to cut jobs at
a copper mine in Chile also helped the shares.
Asia-exposed banks Standard Chartered and HSBC
rose 10.1 percent and 6.2 percent respectively.
Standard Chartered is also set to become one of 18 members
to join China's yuan-denominated gold benchmark, the Shanghai
Gold Exchange said.
Britain's FTSE 100 rose 114.00 points, or 1.8 percent, to
6,356.39 by 1348 GMT, its highest level in more than four
months. Financial firms, mining companies and energy stocks
combine added more than 60 points to the index's rise.
Tesco fell 5.7 percent after its full-year results
beat expectations. Britain's biggest retailer also reported its
first quarterly sales growth for three years, but it was
cautious on its near-term outlook and said a price war in the
sector would put pressure on profits .
"Its outlook disappointed investors as the growing spectre
posed by discounters Aldi and Lidl remains," said Russ Mould,
Investment Director at AJ Bell.
Outside the blue chips, Premier Foods dropped 24.6
percent after U.S. spice maker McCormick called off its takeover
proposal for the British food company. Premier remains up around
36 percent since March 23, when it rejected McCormick's initial
bid.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout,; Editing by Larry King and Raissa
Kasolowsky)