* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct

* Brexit worries weigh on housebuilders

* IHG falls on downgrade

* SABMiller rises after AB InBev agrees concessions for merger (ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout

LONDON, April 15 British shares retreated on Friday as stagnation at the top end of the housing market allied to persistent concerns about a possible British exit from the European Union put pressure on housebuilders.

The sector extended losses from the previous session, with Berkeley Group, Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey falling between 2.4 percent and 3.8 percent.

The Thomson Reuters UK Homebuilding index dropped 2.8 percent, hitting an 11-month low.

Investors cited concerns over a June referendum in which Britain will decide whether to stay in or leave the European Union, and worries about a slowdown in the luxury sector.

"Ahead of Brexit, people have been selling the housebuilders and the pressure will remain until we get the vote out of the way -- that's the main headwind for UK housebuilders," Zeg Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD, said.

"It's (a) fear of the UK being not the place to invest or ... less competitive outside of the euro zone."

The FTSE 100 index was down 21.35 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,343.75 points by the close, broadly in line with the rest of the European market.

The index dipped from its highest close of the year, set on Thursday, but remained up 2.3 percent for the week, its biggest weekly rise since February.

InterContinental Hotels Group was also among the top fallers, dropping 2.3 percent after investment bank JP Morgan cut its rating on the stock to "underweight" from "neutral".

Among the top risers, SABMiller advanced 1.6 percent after Anheuser-Busch InBev agreed concessions with the South African government to secure regulatory approval for its $100 billion-plus takeover of the British brewer.

"A big part of getting agreement from regulators was guaranteeing employment after the deal. Keeping staff in South Africa shouldn't be too damaging given the region represents one of the biggest growth opportunities in the global beer market," Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note.

"The agreement could however mean bigger layoffs in Europe."

Hedge fund manager Man Group was the top riser among mid-caps, jumping more than 7.2 percent after well-received first-quarter results.

The firm posted a slight drop in assets under management in the three months to the end of March, with analysts saying that it had weathered the storm well in a difficult quarter for asset managers.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Pritha Sarkar and John Stonestreet)