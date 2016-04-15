* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct
* Brexit worries weigh on housebuilders
* IHG falls on downgrade
* SABMiller rises after AB InBev agrees concessions for
merger
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 15 British shares retreated on
Friday as stagnation at the top end of the housing market allied
to persistent concerns about a possible British exit from the
European Union put pressure on housebuilders.
The sector extended losses from the previous session, with
Berkeley Group, Barratt Developments and
Taylor Wimpey falling between 2.4 percent and 3.8 percent.
The Thomson Reuters UK Homebuilding index
dropped 2.8 percent, hitting an 11-month low.
Investors cited concerns over a June referendum in which
Britain will decide whether to stay in or leave the European
Union, and worries about a slowdown in the luxury sector.
"Ahead of Brexit, people have been selling the housebuilders
and the pressure will remain until we get the vote out of the
way -- that's the main headwind for UK housebuilders," Zeg
Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD, said.
"It's (a) fear of the UK being not the place to invest or
... less competitive outside of the euro zone."
The FTSE 100 index was down 21.35 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,343.75 points by the close, broadly in line with
the rest of the European market.
The index dipped from its highest close of the year, set on
Thursday, but remained up 2.3 percent for the week, its biggest
weekly rise since February.
InterContinental Hotels Group was also among the top
fallers, dropping 2.3 percent after investment bank JP Morgan
cut its rating on the stock to "underweight" from "neutral".
Among the top risers, SABMiller advanced 1.6 percent
after Anheuser-Busch InBev agreed concessions with the
South African government to secure regulatory approval for its
$100 billion-plus takeover of the British brewer.
"A big part of getting agreement from regulators was
guaranteeing employment after the deal. Keeping staff in South
Africa shouldn't be too damaging given the region represents one
of the biggest growth opportunities in the global beer market,"
Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note.
"The agreement could however mean bigger layoffs in Europe."
Hedge fund manager Man Group was the top riser among
mid-caps, jumping more than 7.2 percent after well-received
first-quarter results.
The firm posted a slight drop in assets under management in
the three months to the end of March, with analysts saying that
it had weathered the storm well in a difficult quarter for asset
managers.
