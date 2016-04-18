(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct
* Oil & gas companies knocked off year highs
* Miners also hit by heavy rainfall in Chile
* Centrica tumbles after results
* Travel stocks rise on upgrade
By Kit Rees
LONDON, April 18 UK shares came under pressure
on Monday after major oil producers failed to reach an agreement
to freeze output over the weekend, sending shares in
commodities-related stocks lower.
Oil & gas companies were among the top sectoral fallers
after a deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers
broke down on Sunday, sending oil prices tumbling.
OPEC's de factor leader Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran,
which was absent from the talks, join the global deal despite
calls on Riyadh to save the agreement and help prop up crude
prices.
British oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP
fell 2.9 percent and 2.2 percent respectively, taking around 14
points off the index together.
"The fall in oil prices is sparking profit-taking as a
marked slide in crude raises the question of whether BP and
Shell will be able to maintain their dividend payments if oil
remains lower for longer," Russ Mould, AJ Bell Investment
Director, said in a note.
Britain's oil & gas index was knocked off year
highs hit last week, dropping 2.6 percent and on track for its
biggest daily loss in a month.
Weakness in oil also put pressure on the shares of mining
companies, with the FTSE 350 Mining index declining
1.2 percent.
In addition, heavy rainfall in Chile forced some global
miners to temporarily suspend operations, including Anglo
American which was down 2 percent.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index retreated 0.5 percent,
falling to 6,312.54 points by 0812 GMT, broadly in line with the
wider European market.
Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica was
another notable faller, down 2.6 percent after saying that it
had lost more customers in the first quarter, which highlights
that the company's market share continues to be under pressure
from rivals.
In positive territory, travel & leisure stocks led the
gainers after broker Berenberg upgraded TUI to "buy"
from "hold", sending its shares 1.8 percent higher, while
mid-cap Thomas Cook gained 2.3 percent after an upgrade
to "hold" from "sell".
Among small-caps, shares in Energy Assets Group
soared over 38 percent on the back of a $280 million takeover
from Alinda Capital Partners.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Toby Chopra)