(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* FTSE 100 rises to 4-month high

* Miners and banks lead market higher

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, April 19 Britain's benchmark stock market index rose to its highest level in four months on Tuesday, lifted by stronger mining and banking stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 percent to 6,402.58 points - a new peak for 2016 and its highest level since early December 2015.

Mining stocks such as Anglo American and BHP Billiton advanced on the back of supportive economic signals coming out of China, the world's second-biggest economy and the leading global consumer of metals.

Rio Tinto also rose 3 percent even though it cut its 2017 production guidance from its Australian iron ore mines. Despite that, investors took comfort from an 11 percent rise in overall iron ore shipments.

HSBC's shares also advanced after the bank's chief executive said HSBC was considering a share buyback, with rival banks such as Standard Chartered and Barclays also climbing.

"We've had a commodity-driven rally since February. However, there is a danger that there may be a pullback soon, given the lingering uncertainty over the Brexit vote in June on Britain's membership of the EU," said Thames Capital Markets' chief strategist Nav Banwait.

The FTSE 100 is up around 3 percent since the start of 2016, but remains nearly 10 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in April 2015.

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Heneghan)