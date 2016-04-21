* FTSE 100 down 0.7 pct

* ECB keeps rates on hold

* Sky leads declines on doubts about Bundesliga

* Commodity shares rise

* Smiths Group rises after acquisition (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices)

By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout

LONDON, April 21 Britain's top share index fell on Thursday after reaching its highest close this year the day before, extending its losses as ECB President Mario Draghi spoke at a news conference following the European Central Bank's decision to hold interest rates steady.

Draghi said that interest rates would remain at present or lower levels for an extended time and well past the horizon of asset purchases.

The ECB is also set to start buying euro zone corporate bonds in June.

Analysts said that it wasn't clear whether there would be further rate cuts as Draghi said that inflation rates could pick up in the second half of 2016.

"So (Draghi) thinks that growth is moderate but steady, so a little bit of confusion there as to whether or not we'll see any additional interest rate cuts," Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital Group, said.

"Ultimately, he's not really all that sure, but it all depends on what happens with the oil price."

The index was down 47.71 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,362.55 points by 1329 GMT. On Wednesday, it closed at 6,410.26, its highest since early December.

A drop in Sky shares on doubts over the rights for airing Bundesliga matches in Germany weighed on the index.

Germany's Federal Cartel Office this month approved plans to keep any single buyer from winning all live TV rights to Bundesliga matches. The ruling is expected to raise costs for Sky, which secured all current live rights in 2012, as competition increases.

"We think sell-side analysts expect the cost of Bundesliga rights (for 2017/18 to 2020/21) to increase by between 25 percent and 60 percent," Numis analysts said in a note.

The pay-TV group reported that it had attracted 177,000 new customers in its third quarter, helping revenue rise 5 percent for the first nine months, in line with forecasts.

Sky fell 4.8 percent, the biggest decline on the FTSE 100.

Shares trading without the right to their latest dividend also weighed on the market. Capita, Mondi and BAE Systems fell as they traded ex-rights. In all, ex-dividend shares trimmed around 6 points off the market.

Commodity stocks were among top gainers, with energy stocks contributing around 6.5 points to the index. They tracked oil and metals higher, with demand for crude boosted by signs that recent oversupply might be rebalanced .

Mid-cap Smiths Group rose 3.5 percent after it said it would buy Morpho Detection from French aerospace and defence group Safran for an enterprise value of $710 million .

"While news of an acquisition tends to dent the acquirer's share price (spending cash/diluting shareholders by issuing shares, risk of overpaying, integration risk, etc) the fact that this addition to the SMIN stable can be merged with its existing detection business is being well-received," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said in a note.

Darty was on track for its biggest daily gain since listing in 2003, soaring 24.5 percent after a bidding war for the small-cap electrical retailer between France's Fnac and Conforama, which is part of South African retail conglomerate Steinhoff, heated up.

