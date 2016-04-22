(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSE 100 down 0.7 pct
* Commodities companies under pressure
* Burberry down on Kering readacross
* Sainsbury rises on upgrade
By Kit Rees
LONDON, April 22 UK shares extended their losses
from the previous session on Friday when resources companies
fell and shares in Burberry dropped as the European
luxury sector came under pressure.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was 0.7 percent lower
at 6,338.86 points by 0826 GMT, set to snap a three-week streak
of gains.
The FTSE 100 has slipped this week from its highest close
since early December, closing at 6,410.26 points on Wednesday.
Mining companies led the index lower, with Rio Tinto
, Anglo American, Antofagasta and
Glencore all down between 1.4 to 2.3 percent as copper
prices retreated.
"Commodities have had a spectacular run over the last few
months, but that doesn't really change the fundamental story,"
Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG, said, adding that any more
upside in the miners looked limited at the moment.
Oil & gas companies BP and Royal Dutch Shell
also declined, both down 1.3 percent and collectively taking
around 8 points off the index.
"We've seen a bit of momentum fading in terms of the rally,
and I think if you get WTI (crude) moving lower at the beginning
of next week, you might see a continuation of this," said IG's
Beauchamp, adding that there was some nervousness ahead of BP's
figures next Tuesday.
Luxury goods group Burberry was 1.4 percent lower
after French peer Kering posted a slowdown in growth
at its flagship Gucci brand.
Among the risers, however, British grocer Sainsbury
was up 1.7 percent on the back of an upgrade from investment
bank Deutsche Bank, which raised its rating on the stock to
"buy" from "hold".
Likewise supermarket peers Tesco and Morrison
advanced 1.7 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.
Equipment rental company Ashtead was up 2.2 percent,
building on gains from the previous session after posting an
upbeat set of full year results.
(Reporting by Kit Rees)