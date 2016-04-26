(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSE up, slightly below last week's 4-month high
* BP rises as results beat forecasts despite profit slump
* Cobham slumps after rights issue, profit warning
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 26 Britain's top share index
climbed on Tuesday as oil major BP and hotels and food
group Whitbread both rose after earnings that reassured
investors.
Gains were capped by further falls in mining stocks as
concerns about China, the world's biggest metals consumer,
weighed.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4 percent to
6,288.65 points, slightly below a 4-month high reached last
week.
A 3 percent rise at BP added the most points to the FTSE.
BP posted an 80 percent drop in first quarter profits but
still beat analysts' expectations. The firm maintained its
dividend and said it could cut capital spending further.
"Overall it's a good set of figures as it looks like BP is
getting costs under control," said Joe Rundle, head of trading
at ETX Capital.
Shares in Whitbread, which runs Premier Inn budget hotels
and the Costa Coffee chain, rose 3.3 percent after the firm
reported a rise in profits.
Mining stocks including Glencore and Rio Tinto
fell, with metals prices and iron ore and steel prices
losing ground.
Iron ore and steel futures in China fell sharply on Tuesday
after authorities raised transaction costs to cool last week's
rapid gains in Chinese commodities, which had raised fears of an
unstable speculative bubble forming.
Shares in engineer Cobham, which is on the FTSE 250
mid-cap index, also slumped 19 percent after Cobham
proposed a 500 million pounds ($724.80 million) rights issue to
strengthen its balance sheet after issuing a profit waring.
The FTSE 100 is up around 1 percent so far in 2016, but 12
percent below a record high reached in April 2015.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)