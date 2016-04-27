(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* FTSE 100 index falls 0.3 percent
* Miners, banks among top fallers
* Barclays gains amid investment banking hopes
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 27 Britain's top share index
resumed its recent downtrend on Wednesday, with miners coming
under pressure on weaker metals prices and Standard Chartered
leading the banking sector lower.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at
6,268.51 points by 0824 GMT. The index rose 0.4 percent on
Tuesday after losses in the previous three sessions.
The UK mining index fell 0.7 percent on worries
over demand in top consumer China, with shares in both BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto falling 1.4 percent.
Banking shares were generally down, led by Standard
Chartered. Shares in the Asia-focused bank fell 3.3 percent
following a negative broker report after its stock rallied 10
percent in the previous session, when the bank reported a
rebound in first quarter profits.
Deutsche Bank lowered its rating on Standard Chartered to
"sell" from "hold" and cut its target price for the stock to 454
pence from 460 pence, saying that Tuesday's share rally was not
justified by the revenue outlook and forecast returns in 2018.
Barclays rose 2.3 percent despite a slump in
profits, with some traders pointing to a relatively strong
performance at the bank's UK division as helping the shares.
"Investors are perhaps hopeful that things are on the up
from the group, with better returns on the horizon via a
revamped investment banking division - the one that made it such
a success in years gone by," Mike van Dulken, head of research
at Accendo Markets, said.
The market showed little initial reaction to data showing
Britain's economy slowed in the first three months of the year
and again leaned on the services sector for growth.
First-quarter gross domestic product grew by 0.4 percent, in
line with economists' forecasts.
Payments processor Worldpay rose 2.5 percent, the
top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, after UBS raised its rating on
the stock to "buy" from "neutral", saying that its significant
exposure to online transactions and investments in new
value-added services would help it outgrow peers.
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by John Stonestreet)