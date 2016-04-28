(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Bond-buying charge takes shine off Lloyds results
* FTSE down around 1 pct
* Bank of Japan also disappoints equity investors
* For ex-dividends, click on
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 28 Britain's top share index fell
on Thursday after a sharp drop in Lloyds pulled
financial stocks lower, while global equities were also dented
by the Bank of Japan's unexpected move to snub further monetary
stimulus.
blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.1 percent at
6,253.33 points. The index has had a flat performance so far in
2016, but is down 12 percent from a record high reached in April
2015.
A 4 percent fall at Lloyds was one of the biggest drags on
the market, with other financial stocks down in its wake.
Lloyds posted underlying profits in line with expectations
on Thursday, but some traders expressed disappointment at the
bank's unveiling of a 790 million pound ($1.15 billion) charge
in this quarter for buying back bonds.
"Overall, Lloyds' results looked in-line with forecasts, but
there's a slight disappointment at that extra restructuring
charge," said Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at
Charles Hanover Investments.
The FTSE was also hit after global stock markets in general
were impacted by the Bank of Japan's decision to hold off from
expanding monetary stimulus on Thursday.
"Sentiment is very bearish towards the Japanese economy and
expectations are mounting that another technical recession could
be around the corner," said FXTM research analyst Lukman
Otunuga, commenting on Japan.
($1 = 0.6857 pounds)
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or
feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)