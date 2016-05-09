(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct

* EasyJet boosted by upgrade

* Inmarsat recovers after steep weekly losses

* Miners hit by weak China data

* G4S, Greggs outperform among mid-caps

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, May 9 Britain's top share index kicked off the week with gains on Monday after its biggest weekly drop since February, helped by a rise in travel and leisure stocks, although miners weighed on the index after poor China data.

Britain's FTSE 100 rose 35.50 points, or 0.6 percent at 6,161.20 at 0830 GMT, after falling 1.9 percent last week, the biggest weekly drop since February

The fall marked the third straight week of losses, and the index is down 1.6 percent so far in 2016.

Budget airline easyJet rose 2.7 percent, the top FTSE 100 riser, ahead of results due on Tuesday.

It benefited from an upgrade to "outperform" from "underperform" from RBC. Fellow travel firm TUI also rose, up 2 percent.

Inmarsat rose 2.5 percent, recovering slightly from last week's drop after it warned on full-year profit, prompting a spate of brokers to cut their rating on the stock.

Shares in the satellite firm dropped 12.6 percent last week, to its lowest level since January 2015.

The major fallers on the index were miners, with Anglo American, Glencore, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton down 3.2 to 6.7 percent.

The sector as a whole fell 4.2 percent, hit after copper dropped to a four-week low on weak China trade data and a strong dollar.

China's exports and imports fell more than expected in April, underlining weak demand at home and abroad, though its overall trade surplus rose.

"China's trade surplus rose in April but once again this came on the back of imports falling at a faster rate than exports which is clearly not ideal," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

"Conditions are likely to remain challenging though and more stimulus may be necessary to continue to drive improvements and help the economy achieve its ambitious growth targets."

Among mid-caps, security firm G4S rose 6.8 percent after it said it had made a positive start to its financial year, with revenue from its continuing businesses up 4.5 percent in its first quarter and no new impairments on its portfolio of loss-making government contracts.

Shares in G4S fell more than 12 percent to seven-year lows in March when it took an extra 65 million pound charge on loss-making British government contracts.

British baker Greggs rose 5 percent after its results. While sales slowed down slightly, traders were encouraged by the performance, especially given a 16 percent drop for the stock so far this year.

