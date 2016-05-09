(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct
* EasyJet boosted by upgrade
* Inmarsat recovers after steep weekly losses
* Miners hit by weak China data
* G4S, Greggs outperform among mid-caps
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 9 Britain's top share index kicked
off the week with gains on Monday after its biggest weekly drop
since February, helped by a rise in travel and leisure stocks,
although miners weighed on the index after poor China data.
Britain's FTSE 100 rose 35.50 points, or 0.6 percent
at 6,161.20 at 0830 GMT, after falling 1.9 percent last week,
the biggest weekly drop since February
The fall marked the third straight week of losses, and the
index is down 1.6 percent so far in 2016.
Budget airline easyJet rose 2.7 percent, the top
FTSE 100 riser, ahead of results due on Tuesday.
It benefited from an upgrade to "outperform" from
"underperform" from RBC. Fellow travel firm TUI also
rose, up 2 percent.
Inmarsat rose 2.5 percent, recovering slightly from
last week's drop after it warned on full-year profit, prompting
a spate of brokers to cut their rating on the stock.
Shares in the satellite firm dropped 12.6 percent last week,
to its lowest level since January 2015.
The major fallers on the index were miners, with Anglo
American, Glencore, Antofagasta, Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton down 3.2 to 6.7 percent.
The sector as a whole fell 4.2 percent, hit
after copper dropped to a four-week low on weak China trade data
and a strong dollar.
China's exports and imports fell more than expected in
April, underlining weak demand at home and abroad, though its
overall trade surplus rose.
"China's trade surplus rose in April but once again this
came on the back of imports falling at a faster rate than
exports which is clearly not ideal," Craig Erlam, senior market
analyst at OANDA, said in a note.
"Conditions are likely to remain challenging though and more
stimulus may be necessary to continue to drive improvements and
help the economy achieve its ambitious growth targets."
Among mid-caps, security firm G4S rose 6.8 percent
after it said it had made a positive start to its financial
year, with revenue from its continuing businesses up 4.5 percent
in its first quarter and no new impairments on its portfolio of
loss-making government contracts.
Shares in G4S fell more than 12 percent to seven-year lows
in March when it took an extra 65 million pound charge on
loss-making British government contracts.
British baker Greggs rose 5 percent after its
results. While sales slowed down slightly, traders were
encouraged by the performance, especially given a 16 percent
drop for the stock so far this year.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)