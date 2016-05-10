(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Capita up after bullish outlook
* EasyJet boosted by dividend pledge and outlook
LONDON, May 10 Britain's leading stock index
rose on Tuesday, lifted by gains for shares in budget airline
easyJet and support services group Capita.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.8 percent at
6,162.66 points in early trading.
The FTSE 100 has lost about 1 percent this year and is some
14 percent below a record high reached in April 2015, with
concerns about a China-led global economic slowdown having hit
world stock markets.
Traders expressed caution over the FTSE's near-term progress
before a June 23 referendum on Britain's membership of the
European Union, although many still expect the "Yes" voters to
prevail.
"I foresee the FTSE making a small recovery to 6,500 when
the Brexit vote is finally put to bed and we stay with the EU,"
InterTrader chief market strategist, Steve Ruffley, said.
Capita rose 4 percent, making it the top FTSE 100 gainer,
after the company expressed increasing confidence over its 2016
prospects.
EasyJet gained 2.8 percent.
Even though the airline reported a half-year loss, traders
and analysts expressed reassurance over its asertion that it was
on track to meet market expectations for full-year results, and
were encouraged by its plans to boost its dividend payout ratio.
"The dividend payout ratio has been lifted from 40 percent
of post-tax income to 50 percent, reflecting strong cash flows,"
Cantor Fitzgerald analysts wrote.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Louise Ireland)