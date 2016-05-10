* Capita up after bullish outlook
* EasyJet boosted by dividend pledge and outlook
* Pullback in crude caps gains
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 10 Britain's leading stock index
rose on Tuesday, lifted by gains for shares in budget airline
easyJet and support services group Capita.
Capita rose 5.7 percent, making it the top FTSE 100 gainer,
after the company expressed increasing confidence over its 2016
prospects.
The firm rallied, having hit its lowest levels in two years
earlier in the week.
"After such a good start some are understandably asking
whether the company is staying cautious at this early stage,"
said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.
"Potential for expectations to be beaten and guidance raised
as the year progresses may have presented an opportunity to buy
in around the lows."
EasyJet gained 2 percent. Even though the airline reported a
half-year loss, traders and analysts were reassured by its
assertion that it was on track to meet market expectations for
full-year results, and were encouraged by its plans to boost its
dividend payout ratio.
"The dividend payout ratio has been lifted from 40 percent
of post-tax income to 50 percent, reflecting strong cash flows,"
Cantor Fitzgerald analysts wrote.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at
6,129.24 points by 1156 GMT. Gains were cut after U.S. crude oil
turned lower following a positive open, hindering the energy
sector.
The FTSE 100 has lost nearly 2 percent this year and is some
14 percent below a record high reached in April 2015, with
concerns about a China-led global economic slowdown having hit
world stock markets.
Traders expressed caution over the FTSE's near-term progress
before a June 23 referendum on Britain's membership of the
European Union, although many still expect the "Yes" voters to
prevail.
"I foresee the FTSE making a small recovery to 6,500 when
the Brexit vote is finally put to bed and we stay with the EU,"
InterTrader chief market strategist, Steve Ruffley, said.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Balmforth)