* Mining shares among top gainers
* Experian falls after update
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 11 Britain's leading share index was
steady on Wednesday, with a rebound in the mining sector on the
back of stronger metals prices offsetting weakness in other
stocks following results.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent by 0816 GMT
after rising 0.7 percent on Tuesday. The benchmark is down about
1.6 percent this month after three straight months of gains.
Resource-related stocks were in demand, with the UK mining
index rising 1.6 percent, the top sectoral gainer,
after prices of copper, aluminium and zinc
rose between about one percent to two percent.
"After the recent sell-off, miners are once again in demand,
with stronger metal prices underpinning the sector. However, the
sector's outlook still looks grim following lingering concerns
about the pace of economic growth in top metals consumer China,"
Securequity senior trader, Jawaid Afsar, said.
Shares in Glencore, Anglo American and
Antofagasta rose between about one percent and two
percent.
However, banks lost ground after strong gains in the
previous session. The UK banking index fell 1.3
percent, dragged down by losses of about two percent in Standard
Chartered, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland
.
Among individual movers, Experian fell nearly 2
percent after the world's biggest credit data company reported
unchanged full-year pretax profit against a backdrop of adverse
foreign exchange movements.
Compass Group rose 1.7 percent after the world's
biggest catering firm maintained its full-year expectations,
citing an encouraging pipeline of new orders. It posted higher
first-half revenue on the back of strong demand for its services
in North America and Europe.
"Current trading is said to be robust, with good progress on
new contract wins and retention rates," Shore Capital said,
referring to Compass Group.
