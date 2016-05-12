(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSE 100 index down 0.6 percent
* Major companies trade ex-dividend
* ITV falls after revenue update
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 12 Britain's top share index fell on
Thursday, with companies such as Centrica, Sainsbury's
, GlaxoSmithKline and Morrisons falling
sharply after trading without the attraction of their latest
dividend payouts.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.6 percent after
gaining in the previous two sessions. The benchmark index is
down about 2 percent so far this year.
Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica led the market
lower, with its shares falling 3.8 percent. Sainsbury's,
GlaxoSmithKline and Morrisons were down 1.8 to 3.4 percent as
their shares traded ex-dividend.
Commercial broadcaster ITV slipped 2 percent, taking
this month's losses to more than 6 percent, after saying that
companies were holding back from buying advertising in the build
up to next month's European Union referendum in Britain,
prompting it to lower its forecast for first-half ad revenues.
"In periods of economic uncertainty, advertising budgets are
usually the first to fall foul of spending cuts as companies
become less certain on prospects," Richard Hunter, head of
research at Wilson King Investment Management, said.
"This uncertainty, coupled with the broader debate on the
future of free-to-air broadcasting, has resulted in the shares
missing out on the recent market recovery."
Some companies reacted after their results. Packaging and
paper company Mondi rose 3.4 percent after saying its
first-quarter underlying profit rose 14 percent on strong
performance from consumer packaging, uncoated fine paper and
better sales in South Africa.
Gold miners were also in demand, with investors betting on
the continuity of a rally in gold prices. Shares in Randgold
Resources and Fresnillo rose 1.9 percent and
1.5 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Richard Balmforth)