* FTSE 100 index down 0.8 percent
* Miners fall, down 20 pct from year high
* Major companies trade ex-dividend
* Compass Group gains after price target upgrades
* Gold miners also rise
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 12 Britain's top share index fell on
Thursday in choppy trade, pulled lower by declines among mining
companies and major firms trading without the attraction of
their latest dividend payouts.
The FTSE 100 index fell 0.8 percent to 6,114.88
points by 1455 GMT, reversing oil-related gains made earlier on
in the session.
Mining companies were the top fallers on the blue chip
index, with Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP
Billiton, Rio Tinto and Glencore all
falling between 2.7 percent and 7 percent.
Analysts cited a note by UBS which questioned whether
investors had seen the 2016 peak for miners, as April data from
China, the world's biggest consumer of metals, proved
lacklustre.
"The first quarter was very decent for (the miners) but a
lot of it has been on speculation and that was bargain hunting,"
Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital Group, said.
The British mining sector has fallen 20 percent
below a year high reached in April, although it is still up 20
percent so far this year.
Companies trading ex-dividend also fell, including Britain's
largest energy supplier, Centrica, which was down 2.9
percent. Sainsbury's, GlaxoSmithKline and
Morrisons were also down 1.4 to 4.2 percent.
ITV fell 2.6 percent, taking this month's losses to
around 6.8 percent. The commercial broadcaster said companies
were holding back from buying advertising before next month's
referendum on whether Britain should remain a member of the
European Union, prompting it to lower its forecast for
first-half ad revenues.
"In periods of economic uncertainty, advertising budgets are
usually the first to fall foul of spending cuts as companies
become less certain on prospects," said Richard Hunter, head of
research at Wilson King Investment Management
"This uncertainty, coupled with the broader debate on the
future of free-to-air broadcasting, has resulted in the shares
missing out on the recent market recovery."
Caterer Compass Group was the top gainer, rising 1.7
percent after brokers RBC Capital Markets and Natixis raised
their target prices for the stock. The gains recouped losses
from the previous session after the company posted results.
"H1 results highlighted the high growth and resilience of
the Compass business model. Whilst the stock has performed
strongly, we believe the premium valuation is warranted. Compass
remains a sound equity story in our view," Andrew Brooke, an
analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note.
Gold miners were also in demand, with investors betting on
the continuity of a rally in gold prices. Shares in Randgold
Resources RRS.L and Fresnillo FRES.L rose 1.4 percent and 0.3
percent respectively.
Packaging and paper company Mondi advanced 0.4
percent after reporting first-quarter underlying profit rose 14
percent on strong performances in consumer packaging and
uncoated fine paper and better sales in South Africa
.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Andrew Roche)