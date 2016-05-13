* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* Shares advance after U.S. data
* Inmarsat hit by Eutelsat outlook cut
* Coca-Cola HBC falls after forex hits revenues
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 13 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Friday in choppy trade as robust U.S. retail data gave
a boost to European markets, though gains were limited as shares
in Inmarsat and Coca-Cola HBC fell.
Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.2 percent to 6,118.02 by
1435 GMT after U.S. retail sales in April recorded their biggest
increase, suggesting the U.S. economy was regaining momentum.
The rally was broad-based, with British supermarkets, banks
and mining companies among the top risers. Fresnillo
rose 2.4 percent as gold rebounded from recent falls.
However, a 4.9 percent fall in satellite communications
company Inmarsat hampered gains after an outlook cut from
Inmarsat's sector peer Eutelsat sent its shares more
than 30 percent lower.
The stock is down over 18 percent since it cut its own
full-year outlook on May 5.
"Now people are beginning to worry that there is more to
come within the sector. The read-across is showing that it
wasn't just a one-off issue for Inmarsat, but there are broader
problems which will flow through the whole sector," said Chris
Beauchamp, market analyst at IG.
Bottling firm Coca-Cola HBC also fell, down 4.7
percent after adverse currency movements hit its revenue,
although underlying trends improved in its established emerging
markets.
"Pricing trends were soft in the quarter but developing
markets are improving and there is encouraging volume growth in
both emerging and developing markets," Russ Mould, investment
director at AJ Bell, said in a note.
Broadcaster ITV was also among the top fallers, down
2.9 percent and extending its losses from the previous session
as brokers including Deutsche Bank, Barclays, JP Morgan,
Citigroup and UBS cut their price targets on the stock.
ITV cut its advertising revenue forecast on Thursday, saying
that companies were holding back from buying advertising in the
buildup to next month's European Union referendum in Britain.
"The ad outlook ... is even worse than expected. Consensus
should be cutting FY'16, but also needs to start thinking
further out. This is not a temporary Brexit blip," Laurie
Davison, research analyst at Deutsche Bank, said in a note
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)