* FTSE reaches 2-week high
* Taylor Wimpey surges on special dividend announcement
* DCC rises after results
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 17 Britain's top equity index rose
to a two-week high on Tuesday, with housebuilders helping the
index higher after Taylor Wimpey announced a special
dividend payout to lead gains in the sector.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent at
6,178.70 points at 1151 GMT, having hit its highest level since
the start of May in early trade.
Taylor Wimpey was the top gainer, rising 4.8 percent after
the company promised investors a larger payout than previously
expected, underpinned by strong demand for property in Britain.
"Taylor Wimpey is clearly confident in its prospects given
its very positive upgrade to financial targets and its
dividend," said Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves
Lansdown.
Rival housebuilding stocks also advanced, with Berkeley
gaining 2.8 percent while Barratt Developments
advanced 2.3 percent.
Support services group DCC rose 4.1 percent after it
said it expected to see more profit growth in the current
financial year, having posted a 35.5 percent rise in full-year
operating profit.
The FTSE remains down around 1 percent so far in 2016, and
is 13 percent below its April 2015 record high, with world stock
markets having lost ground since then due to concerns about a
slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy.
Traders added that uncertainty ahead of next month's
referendum on whether Britain should stay in the European Union
was also curbing the near-term progress of the FTSE.
A new poll by TNS gave the "Leave" campaign a lead, which
some traders said pulled the FTSE 100 off highs, although an ORB
telephone poll showed the "In" campaign 15 percentage points in
front.
"I wouldn't be inclined to buy into the FTSE, this side of
the referendum," said Horizon Stockbroking director Kyri
Kangellaris.
Data also showed that British inflation slipped in April for
the first time since September last year.
