* FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent
* Burberry falls after profit slump
* Miners track weaker metals prices
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 18 Britain's top share index slipped
from a two-week high on Wednesday, with luxury firm Burberry
falling after a slump in its profits, and miners
tracking weaker metals prices.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5 percent after
rising to its highest level since May 3 on Tuesday. The
benchmark index is down 1.6 percent so far this year.
Burberry fell 1.7 percent after saying it would
overhaul its retail operations and simplify its product range,
as its full-year profit fell 10 percent.
The group also said it expected the market to remain
challenging this year, meaning profit is likely to come in
towards the bottom of market forecasts.
"Trading conditions in Hong Kong have taken their toll on
Burberry," said Steve Clayton, head of equity research at
Hargreaves Lansdown.
"The travelling Chinese luxury consumer is clearly still
reluctant to come out and spend money at the moment, and as long
as that remains the case, things are likely to remain tough for
Burberry."
Among sectors, miners were hit hard after copper prices sank
to their lowest since mid-February as the dollar rallied after a
stream of encouraging U.S. economic data supported the case for
more rate rises this year. Prices of other industrial metals
were also down.
The UK mining index fell 3.3 percent, the top
sectoral decliner. Shares in Anglo American, Glencore
, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton fell 3 to
5.6 percent.
On the positive side, support services group DCC
extended a 3.8-percent rally in the previous session, when the
company posted a 35.5 percent rise in full-year operating
profit.
Its shares were up 1.9 percent on Wednesday, helped by a
rise in their price targets by JP Morgan and Investec.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Keith Weir)