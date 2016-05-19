(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* FTSE 100 down 1.1 pct

* Thomas Cook slumps after bookings fall

* Missing EgyptAir plane adds to gloom of travel sector

* Prospect of U.S. Fed rate hike puts pressure on miners

By Kit Rees

LONDON, May 19 UK shares fell on Thursday after a drop in summer bookings for Thomas Cook and the disappearance of an EgyptAir flight weighed on the travel secutor, as mining shares also dipped.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index dropped 1.1 percent to 6,099.79 points by 0802, underperforming the broader European market.

British travel stocks came under pressure after mid-cap Thomas Cook slumped 17 percent to its lowest level since March 2013 after saying that summer bookings were down 5 percent as tourists avoided Turkey.

"The fact that you're going to confess that you're going to have earnings at the bottom end of the range for the coming period is certainly going to keep investors rather cautious overall," Chris Beauchamp, senior market analyst at IG, said.

Its blue-chip peer travel company TUI also fell 3.8 percent.

News that an EgyptAir flight carrying 66 passengers and crew on a flight from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar over the Mediterranean Sea also weighed on the sector, with the FTSE 350 Travel & Leisure index falling 1.2 percent.

British miners were, however, the top sectoral fallers, with the sector falling over 4 percent after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes released after the market closed on Wednesday signalled that an interest rate hike was on the table for June.

Shares in Anglo American, Fresnillo, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Glencore and Antofagasta were all down between 2.6 percent to 4.4 percent as a stronger dollar put pressure on metals prices, as metals became more expensive for buyers paying with other currencies.

"With June now live, you can hardly ... (blame) people continuing to push into the U.S. dollar which spells out a difficult period for commodity prices, which makes it difficult for miners," IG'S Beauchamp said.

Stocks going ex-dividend also weighed, with financial services firm Provident Financial falling 3.6 percent as the shares traded without the attraction of their latest dividend payouts.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Alison Williams)